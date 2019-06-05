Car hits men leaving mosque after prayers, no injuries reported: Police

A motorist rammed his car into devotees emerging from a mosque in Delhi’s Khureji area on Wednesday but police said no one was injured, denying their own earlier claim that many suffered injuries.

A Delhi Police statement said the claim that 17 people were injured was incorrect.

“We have realised that the number of injured reported in the incident was not correct and the police department wants to make it clear that no one was injured,” said Additional Public Relations Officer Anil Mittal.

But police officials admitted that protests broke out in the area in east Delhi after the incident.

An investigation has been ordered to find out about the lapses in security since the police knew that the devout would gather on the road to offer Eid prayers.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 14:39 IST