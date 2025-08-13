Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Caught in custody battle between divorced parents, teen jumps off Madras HC building

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 02:56 pm IST

The 15-year-old girl had appeared for a hearing at the high court after her father argued he be given custody as her mother had remarried

Caught in a custody battle between her divorced parents, a 15-year-old girl jumped off a building at the Madras High Court on Tuesday evening. Initial reports said the teenager, currently living with her mother, was distressed after the court ordered that she be placed in a care home.

Staff at the Madras high court took her to hospital.(HT File Photo)
Her father had filed a petition seeking her custody, arguing that her mother had remarried.

The girl appeared for the hearing Tuesday evening and suddenly jumped from the first floor after the proceedings. She suffered severe injuries, and the court staff rushed her to hospital in an ambulance. The site was later inspected by personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Tamil Nadu Police, ANI reported.

The girl's father, who is from Neelankarai in Chennai, had filed a habeas corpus petition in the high court requesting that the girl be handed over to him. He said the mother, who is from the Andaman Islands, had remarried.

The court for now ordered that the girl be placed in a care home.

