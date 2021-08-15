CBI announces 5 lakh reward for information on Dhanbad judge murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation has announced a reward of ₹five lakh for anyone sharing any information of importance related to the alleged murder of Dhanbad additional sessions judge Uttam Anand on July 28, people familiar with the development said on Sunday.

A notice issued by the agency’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), looking into the case, said, “If anyone has any information of importance, it can be shared with the special crime team of the CBI housed at the CSIR Satkar guest house in Dhanbad through phone numbers 7827728856, 011-24368640 and 24368641. Cash reward of ₹5 lakh will be given to the person who will furnish worthwhile information relating to the crime”.

It added “the name of the informant will be kept secret”.

Earlier, on Thursday, CBI filed its first status report in the Jharkhand high court sharing details of the investigation done so far including recreation of the scene of crime, interrogation of driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma.

Anand, 49, was brought dead to the hospital on July 28, about an hour after he was hit by the three-wheeler from behind near Randhir Verma square in Dhanbad when he was out for a morning walk.

Footage from a CCTV installed near the accident site however raised suspicion about the motive of incident as the involved three-wheeler was seen swerving towards extreme left from the middle of the road and hitting the judge from behind before fleeing the spot.

On the Jharkhand government’s recommendation, the CBI had taken over the probe in the matter following which the Supreme Court lashed out at the authorities over security of judges.

People familiar with the case said they have announced the reward of ₹5 lakh to get more information about the alleged murder. The agency doesn’t want to rule out any angle.