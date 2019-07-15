CBI arrests 7 over bribe to clear BSF bills

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said it has arrested seven persons, including two officials of the state-owned National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40 lakh for clearing bills pertaining to the construction of Border Security Force’s (BSF) outposts.

Those arrested included Rakesh Mohan Kotwal, NPCC zonal manager, Silchar, Assam and Latiful Pasha, manager (engineering) NPCC, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

The other five were identified as Anish Baid, owner of a construction company; Binod Singhi, director in Baid’s firm; Ramesh Kumar, an employee in a construction company; Sunil Kumar, Kotwal’s brother-in-law; and one Dharmendra Kumar.

“The agency carried out searches at 18 locations, including Delhi, Silchar, Jalpaiguri, Guwahati and Gwalior and arrested the seven persons on Sunday,” the CBI said in a statement.

The agency claimed Sunil Kumar was caught red-handed receiving Rs 25 lakh from Ramesh Kumar on behalf of his brother-in-law in a hotel in Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi.

