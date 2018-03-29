CBI books two private agricultural companies for Rs 89-crore loan fraud

The CBI has registered cases against the directors of two Punjab-based private companies for allegedly cheating Bank of India to the tune of over Rs 89 crore, officials said on Thursday.

A Rs 61.01-crore fraud case has been registered against Sri Nangli Rice Mills Private Limited. Another company, Sri Nangli Agro Tech Private Limited, has been booked for an alleged Rs 28.30-crore loan fraud, they said.

Vijay Kumar, Satish Kumar, Anil Kumar and Manoj Kumar are the directors of both the companies.

Two chartered accountancy firms have also been booked in connection with the cheating cases.

The accused induced Bank of India to sanction credit facilities on the basis of forged and fabricated stock statements, balance-sheets etc. and cheated the bank to the tune of Rs. 61.01 crore and Rs 28.30 crore, CBI spokesperon RK Gaur said.

“Searches were conducted today at various locations including Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Pathankot (all in Punjab) which led to the recovery of incriminating documents,” Gaur said on Thursday.