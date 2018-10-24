CBI chief Alok Verma did not cooperate with CVC in probe against him, says govt

The government said on Wednesday Alok Verma, who was removed as the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) director, did not cooperate with the Chief Vigilance Commission probing the allegations of corruption against him despite repeated assurances and reminders to furnish records and files.

“… The CVC has observed that Director, CBI has not been cooperating in making available records/files sought by the Commission relating to serious allegations,” it said in a statement.

“The CVC has also observed that the Director, CBI has been non-cooperative with the Commission, non-compliant with the requirements/directions of the Commission and has created wilful obstructions in the functioning of the Commission which is a Constitutional body,” it added.

It said Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana were removed in the “interest of equality, fair play and principles of natural justice” amid an “extra-ordinary and unprecedented situation” even as the opposition mounted an attack over its late-night decision. Asthana, the second senior-most officer in the federal agency has been accused of taking bribes.

The government said the allegations of corruption by senior CBI officer against each other “vitiated the official eco-system of the organization.”

“The environment of faction feud has reached its peak in the CBI leading to a potential loss of credibility and reputation of the Premier Investigating Agency of the Government It also vitiated the working environment of the organization which has deep and visible impact on the overall governance.”

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley defended the government in a press conference, saying Verma and Asthana were removed from their posts to maintain the agency’s institutional integrity and fairness.

“Officers under cloud must stand out as interim measure. This is in accordance with the highest standards of fairness,” Jaitley said, pointing to the allegations and counter-allegations that Verma and Asthana had levelled at each other.

The minister also asked if the government’s critics wanted the two officers facing corruption charges to handle their probes or supervise them.

Verma has challenged the government order removing him from the CBI director’s post after he filed a corruption case against Asthana. He was appointed in January 2017. The court has listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

Asthana had secured protection from arrest from the high court, which ordered a ‘status quo’ until the next hearing on October 29.

Their removal has triggered a political row, with opposition leaders criticising the move and Congress wondering if Verma was “sacked” for his keenness to probe the “layers of corruption” in the Rafale scam and sought an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress also claimed that the Central Vigilance Commission, which had recommended stripping Verma and Asthana of their charge, had exceeded its mandate.

“The CVC has no powers to appoint or disappoint CBI director... it has no power to interfere in the law,” senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said in Delhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, also said in a tweet that Verma was forced to go on leave because he was collecting documents relating to the Rafale deal.

“The Prime Minister’s message is clear; whoever comes close to the Rafale case will be removed, erased. The country and constitution are in danger,” he tweeted.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 15:45 IST