CBI, Europol sign arrangement for cooperation in tackling crimes, terrorism

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) signed a working arrangement on Thursday on cooperation to prevent and combat serious crime and terrorism. The working arrangement was signed by CBI director Praveen Sood and Europol executive director Catherine De Bolle at a virtual event held in New Delhi and the Hague. (X/CBIHeadquarters)

Besides bringing together CBI and Europol, this arrangement will link law enforcement authorities in India with counterparts in the 27 member states of the European Union (EU), and third countries and organisations associated with Europol.

The arrangement also establishes mechanisms for communication, cooperation and collaboration, ensuring that law enforcement agencies from both sides can seamlessly collaborate, share best practices, and support each other, statements from both sides said.

The cooperation will cover the exchange of information, general situation reports, strategic analysis results and training activities. The arrangement also allows for the provision of advice and support in individual criminal investigations.

Sood said: “This working arrangement is an outcome of years of negotiation between CBI and Europol to reach this common ground. This moment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat crime and enhance cooperation between our agencies.”

He emphasised the need for expeditious international cooperation to cope with the global dispersal of crimes, criminals and proceeds of crimes.

“Criminal networks operate across borders, exploiting differences in jurisdictions and taking advantage of modern technologies to evade detection. The arrangement... reflects our shared commitment to address these challenges through enhanced cooperation and mutual assistance,” he said.

De Bolle noted that the EU’s security starts abroad in an increasingly globalised world. “Nowadays there is a strong link between what happens outside of the EU’s borders and security within Europe. The working arrangement...with the CBI underscores the interconnected nature of security threats and the necessity of international cooperation to effectively address them,” she said.

Europol, which is headquartered in The Hague, supports EU member states combating serious international and organised crime, cybercrime and terrorism. However, the agency doesn’t have the power to make arrests or initiate investigations on its own.

CBI is the national central bureau for Interpol in India and coordinates assistance for all law enforcement agencies in India via Interpol channels. It is also a member of the GloBE international network of anti-corruption agencies.

The working arrangement includes 26 articles with modalities for cooperation in more than 30 different crime categories. It will bolster cooperation for jointly tackling organised and financial crimes, fraud, corruption, terrorism, cybercrime, human trafficking, drug trafficking, money laundering, environmental crimes, and illicit trafficking in cultural goods, including antiquities and works of art.