Home / India News / CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput case

CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput case

This is the first time that Rhea Chakraborty’s parents have been questioned by the CBI.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 22:24 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty arrives for questioning by the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, at DRDO guest house, in Santacruz, Mumbai, on Tuesday.
Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty arrives for questioning by the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, at DRDO guest house, in Santacruz, Mumbai, on Tuesday.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s parents were summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday and questioned for close to nine hours as part of the agency’s probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Her parents left from home around 10:30am and reached the DRDO guest house in Santacruz around 10:50am. They left the guesthouse at around 7.45 pm after their questioning.

This is the first time that Chakraborty’s parents - Indrajit andSandhya Chakraborty - have been questioned by the CBI in the case. Rhea Chakraborty was grilled for around 35 hours over the last four days while her brother was quizzed for the last five days

The CBI also questioned Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, house help Keshav Bachner, roommate and creative director Siddharth Pithani, his former business manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda again on Tuesday.

Last month, the CBI took over the investigation into Rajput’s death based on a FIR filed by his father KK Singh. The actor was found dead in his rented Bandra house on June 14.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is also investigating a case of money laundering, in connection with the actor’s death, against Rhea and others, again called Goa Hotelier Gaurav Arya for questioning on Tuesday. Gaurav reached the ED office at 11 am and was questioned till 7.45 pm.

