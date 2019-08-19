e-paper
CBI searches 6 places in Delhi

An FIR was registered on Saturday following a complaint by the Central Bank of India. CBI said in a statement that it carried out searches at six locations including the residences of the accused directors.

HT Correspondent
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday conducted searches at six places.
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday conducted searches at six places, including the office of Moser Baer India Ltd at Okhla Industrial Area and at residences of its directors in Delhi after it booked Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri, a former executive director of the company, and others in connection with an alleged bank fraud case of ~354 crore.

