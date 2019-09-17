CBI seeks court nod to quiz Michel in AgustaWestland case

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved a Delhi court seeking permission to quiz AgustaWestland deal alleged middlemen Christian Michel James in connection with the case.

The agency has also sought specimen of Michel’s signature and handwriting for further probe.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar posted the matter for September 20 after Michel’s counsel Aljo K. Joseph sought time to file reply on the application moved by the probe agency.

Joseph has asked for an advance copy for the defence.

Earlier in September, the same court denied bail to Michel.

Michel was taken into custody by the CBI on December 5, 2018 after his extradition from Dubai, while the ED took him into custody on December 22, 2018.

Michel, Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa are the three alleged middlemen being probed in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper scam by the two central agencies.

