e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CBI takes over probe in TRP scam on recommendation of UP government, registers case

CBI takes over probe in TRP scam on recommendation of UP government, registers case

Six people have so far been arrested by the police in the scam, which allegedly involves inducing homes which form the sample set whose TV viewing is monitored to ensure that certain channels get higher ratings.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 19:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One of the accused in the alleged TRP scam being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai, on October 15.
One of the accused in the alleged TRP scam being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai, on October 15.(Bhushan Koyande/HT File Photo)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday took over the into alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRP) after registering an FIR. The cenral agency took over the probe from Lucknow police on the recommendation of Uttar Pradesh government.

A case was registered in Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station on the complaint of a person named Kamal Sharma, which was transferred to the CBI.

The FIR has been registered against unidentified people. The charges include manipulating the TRPs using forged means.

The alleged scam was brought to light by Mumbai police earlier this month which registered a case. Republic TV is one of the four channels being investigated.

Six people have so far been arrested by the police in connection with the scam, which allegedly involves inducing homes which form the sample set whose TV viewing is monitored to ensure that certain channels get higher ratings.

The ratings are a key influencer of advertiser preferences while placing commercials.

ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay high court last week seeking to quash the FIR lodged by the Mumbai police against the channel in the case.

The channel filed the petition in the high court on October 16, a day after the Supreme Court refused to hear a plea of one of its senior officials challenging the summons issued by the Mumbai police.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had earlier registered an FIR under various sections of Indian Penal Code for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy against Republic TV and its senior officials, and also against two other local regional channels.

tags
top news
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
CBI takes over probe in TRP scam on recommendation of UP government
CBI takes over probe in TRP scam on recommendation of UP government
IPL 2020 live score: Blistering Dhawan takes Delhi Capitals past fifty
IPL 2020 live score: Blistering Dhawan takes Delhi Capitals past fifty
‘Markets are bright again but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
‘Markets are bright again but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
‘If a girl goes out in the evening…’: Jharkhand leader’s shocker on rape
‘If a girl goes out in the evening…’: Jharkhand leader’s shocker on rape
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul’s jibe at PM
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul’s jibe at PM
Well-behaving virus? What’s behind drop in J-K’s Covid-19 numbers
Well-behaving virus? What’s behind drop in J-K’s Covid-19 numbers
HT Explains I Delhi Pollution: All you need to know
HT Explains I Delhi Pollution: All you need to know
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In