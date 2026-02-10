CBSE introduces On Screen Marking evaluation system for Class 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the introduction of On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books from the upcoming 2026 board examinations, beginning from February 17. The move is aimed at improving “efficiency and transparency” in the assessment process. (File picture)

The move is aimed at improving “efficiency and transparency” in the assessment process, according to a CBSE communication sent to all affiliated school principals on February 9.

The board said it conducts Class 10 and 12 examinations annually in India and across 26 countries, catering to nearly 46 lakh students, and is now transitioning to digital evaluation for senior secondary exams, while “evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026.”

In the letter to school principals, CBSE’s examinations controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has highlighted several anticipated advantages of the digital marking system, including “elimination of totalling errors,” “automated coordination, reducing manual intervention,” and “faster evaluation with wider teacher participation.”

He said the new system will lead to “savings in transportation time and costs” and enable teachers to “remain in their schools and continue regular duties.”

He added that “post-result verification of marks will no longer be required,” alongside a “reduced manpower requirement for verification,” while also providing an “opportunity for all schools to contribute to the evaluation” and “involvement of teachers from all affiliated schools globally.”

He has also described OSM as an “environmentally sustainable digital evaluation.”

To ensure preparedness, CBSE has asked schools to maintain necessary infrastructure, including a “computer lab with Public Static IP,” devices with “Windows Operating System (OS) 8 or above, 4 GB RAM or higher,” updated browsers, Adobe Reader, “reliable internet connectivity (minimum 2 Mbps),” and uninterrupted power supply.

The board said it would support the transition by allowing teachers with Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) IDs — the CBSE’s digital portal used for school and teacher records — to access and familiarise themselves with the system.

It will conduct “multiple dry runs for practice,” organise training programmes, set up a call centre for issue resolution, and release instructional videos. It added that “detailed instructions for each activity will be issued separately to ensure timely action by all stakeholders.”

CBSE has said the communication was intended to inform schools of the decision and to request necessary preparations ahead of the rollout of on-screen marking for Class 12 examinations in 2026.

Sudha Acharya, principal of Delhi-based ITL Public School said, “This is an excellent initiative by CBSE. It will minimise human errors in the evaluation system. Teachers will be trained by CBSE before commencement of OSM for Class 12. It will enable faster evaluation and teachers don’t have to leave their own schools and it will save time and efforts of teachers in commuting to evaluation centre.”

However, she added that due to OSM, “There is an apprehension that teachers will spend long hours on screen and it may affect their wellbeing.”