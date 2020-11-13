Centre approves Rs4,381 cr additional aid to 6 states hit by cyclones, floods

india

Nov 13, 2020

A high-level committee, under the chairmanship of Union home minister Amit Shah, on Friday announced additional assistance of Rs 4,381.88 crore to six states that were affected by cyclone, floods, and landslides this year.

The states of West Bengal and Odisha that were hit by Cyclone Amphan in May will receive Rs 2,707.77 crore and Rs.128.23 as additional aid under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The cyclone wreaked havoc and left a trail of destruction and damage in West Bengal killing nearly 100 people. Before the onset of Amphan, 658,000 people -- 500,000 in West Bengal and 158,000 in Odisha -- were evacuated to safer spots.

The storm had made landfall around 20km east of Sagar Island in the Sunderbans on May 20 afternoon, packing winds gusting to a top speed of 185 kilometres per hour, cut off road links, snapped telecommunications and left parts of West Bengal without electricity.

A day after his visit to the Amphan-hit states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on May 23 announced assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to West Bengal and Rs 500 crore to Odisha which was released for immediate relief activities, the Centre said in a statement. The Prime Minister had also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured, which was over and above the ex-gratia provided through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the NDRF, it added.

The Centre has approved additional relief of Rs 268.59 crore to Maharashtra that was struck by Cyclone Nisarga in June. The cyclone made landfall on June 3 near the coastal town of Alibaug, around 100 kilometres south of Mumbai. The weather bureau had sounded red alert for at least seven coastal districts of Maharashtra and the state government had evacuated around 60,000 people from the state’s coastal region of Konkan.

Also, for floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon, Rs.577.84 crore has been approved for Karnataka, Rs 611.61 crore for Madhya Pradesh, and Rs 87.84 crore for Sikkim, the statement said.

