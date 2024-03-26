 Centre for Policy Research president Yamini Aiyar to step down, think tank names successor | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Centre for Policy Research president Yamini Aiyar to step down, think tank names successor

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 06:23 PM IST

Dr. Srinivas Chokkakula, currently senior fellow at the CPR and Ministry of Jal Shakti Research Chair, will be the new president and chief executive

Yamini Aiyar, the president and chief executive of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), will step down from her current role on March 31 to fevote more time to her research interests, the think tank announced on Tuesday.

Dr. Srinivas Chokkakula, currently senior fellow at the CPR and Ministry of Jal Shakti Research Chair, will be the new president and chief executive. He will assume the role on April 1, the statement read.

Thanking Aiyar for her stint, CPR stated,“The Board expresses its appreciation for her excellent and significant contribution to CPR's tradition of engaged multidisciplinary scholarship and for the energy, commitment, and sense of purpose she brought to her role during the tenure. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours."

Office of the Centre for Policy Research at Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)
Office of the Centre for Policy Research at Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

Who is Dr. Srinivas Chokkakula?

Dr. Chokkakula has been associated with the Centre for Policy Research since 2010. A political geographer, engineer and town planner, is currently leading the TREADS (Transboundary Rivers, Ecologies and Development Studies) initiative at CPR. He is a recognised authority on water policy, a research area of established provenance at the think tank, the statement added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dr. Chokkakula has been worked with SRISTI and Ahmedabad's Honey Bee Grassroots Innovation Network. The veteran has played a key role with the Environmental Planning Collaborative in Ahmedabad, and in the reconstruction of Kutch after the 2001 earthquake.

Dr. Chokkakula holds a doctoral degree from the University of Washington, a Masters from the University of Miami, and PGD from CEPT.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Centre for Policy Research president Yamini Aiyar to step down, think tank names successor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On