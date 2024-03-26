Centre for Policy Research president Yamini Aiyar to step down, think tank names successor

Yamini Aiyar, the president and chief executive of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), will step down from her current role on March 31 to fevote more time to her research interests, the think tank announced on Tuesday.



Dr. Srinivas Chokkakula, currently senior fellow at the CPR and Ministry of Jal Shakti Research Chair, will be the new president and chief executive. He will assume the role on April 1, the statement read.



Thanking Aiyar for her stint, CPR stated,“The Board expresses its appreciation for her excellent and significant contribution to CPR's tradition of engaged multidisciplinary scholarship and for the energy, commitment, and sense of purpose she brought to her role during the tenure. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours." Office of the Centre for Policy Research at Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

Who is Dr. Srinivas Chokkakula?

Dr. Chokkakula has been associated with the Centre for Policy Research since 2010. A political geographer, engineer and town planner, is currently leading the TREADS (Transboundary Rivers, Ecologies and Development Studies) initiative at CPR. He is a recognised authority on water policy, a research area of established provenance at the think tank, the statement added.

Dr. Chokkakula has been worked with SRISTI and Ahmedabad's Honey Bee Grassroots Innovation Network. The veteran has played a key role with the Environmental Planning Collaborative in Ahmedabad, and in the reconstruction of Kutch after the 2001 earthquake.



Dr. Chokkakula holds a doctoral degree from the University of Washington, a Masters from the University of Miami, and PGD from CEPT.