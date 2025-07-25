As India aims to host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP33), scheduled to be held in 2028, the Union environment ministry issued an order to address specialised and professional requirements associated with hosting the meet. Centre forms panel in bid to host Cop33

In relation to this, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) established the COP33 cell under the Climate Change Division of the ministry with immediate effect, the order dated July 15 said.

The cell will have 11 members, including a joint secretary (climate change), directors, consultants, etc., according to the office order signed off by under secretary Chiranjib Mridha.

Leaders of the BRICS nations, at the 17th BRICS Summit held earlier this month, welcomed India’s candidacy to host COP33. A joint declaration said: “We express our full support to the Presidency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP-30, which will take place in Belém, Brazil, highlighting the importance of action and cooperation on all pillars of the UNFCCC as applicable, considering each country’s membership and commitments thereunder. We also underscore our full commitment to a successful COP30 that will catalyze progress in implementing the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement. We welcome India’s candidacy to host COP 33 in 2028.”

Conference of the Parties (COPs) are convened under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a multilateral treaty adopted in 1992. They have become among the most important global annual meetings following the Paris Agreement because they are the only forum where multilateral action can take place on climate change.

COPs are where Parties (governments) assess global efforts to advance the key Paris Agreement aim of limiting global warming to as close as possible to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.

The host country for a COP is chosen through a process of regional rotation and formal offers. The five UN regional groups (Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Western Europe and Others) each nominate a country to host in turn.