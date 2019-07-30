Centre hands over Unnao rape survivor’s accident probe to CBI

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:08 IST

Central government handed over the probe into the road accident involving Unnao rape survivor to the CBI within hours of a similar recommendation from Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

UP’s principal secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar confirmed the development. The formal notification of the Central government order will now enable the CBI to take over investigation of the Rae Bareli road accident that critically injured Unnao rape victim and her lawyer while killing her two other relatives. Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government had also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the case on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar said earlier that the SIT headed by Rae Bareli’s Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh and three Circle Officers as members would immediately begin work and take charge of crucial evidence in order to cover up for any possible delay in CBI’s takeover of the case

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police had filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others following a complaint by the Unnao rape survivor’s family, alleging “conspiracy” behind Sunday’s car crash.

Protests were held at the Parliament in capital Delhi and in state capital Lucknow by opposition parties who accused the Uttar Pradesh government of patronizing the accused and not protecting the interest of the victim.

The state government staunchly defended itself and said it was not protecting the accused in the case who remained suspended since the rape allegations were first made.

However, it emerged later in the day that the family members of the Unnao rape victim, had in a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on July 12, stated that they were being threatened by the kin of the accused to settle the case or face the consequences.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 22:26 IST