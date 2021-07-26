Centre has provided at least 453 million Covid vaccine doses to states, UTs

The Centre has provided at least 453 million Covid vaccine doses across the country by now, as per the health ministry records on Sunday, July 25. Kerala logged over 17,000 new cases, pushing its infection caseload to 3,271,530. Government data also showed that about half of India’s Covid deaths since April 2020 were reported in just two months, April and May this year, underscoring the devastation that the second wave unleashed.

As on Sunday morning, 453,770,580 had been provided to the states and Union Territories. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 420,832,021 doses. As many as 32,938,559 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals. Another 1,179,010 doses are in the pipeline.





Meanwhile, Indonesia on Sunday recorded 45,416 new Covid cases, overtaking Brazil, India and the US in terms of fresh infections, according to Worldometer data. There were 38,091 Covid-19 cases logged in Brazil, 39,742 in India and 37,245 in the United States during the same period. However, in terms of the total number of infections and deaths, Indonesia is still far behind the top countries with 3,166,505 cases and 83,279 fatalities.

A recent study has revealed that embryos as old as five days can develop receptors that are known to provide an easy passage to Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19. The study was conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health on 45 human embryos donated after in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures at fertility clinics.

According to the researchers, the findings indicate that embryos can get infected with Covid-19 in the womb from infected mothers and also during IVF procedures in laboratories which, according to them, increases the chances of a miscarriage or even failure to conceive in both natural and IVF-induced pregnancy.