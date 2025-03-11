Centre imposes 5-year ban on Mirwaiz's Awami Action Committee, J&K Ittihadul Muslimeen

The Centre on Tuesday banned the Awami Action Committee, headed by Kashmir's influential cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari-led Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for five years due to their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities. The Centre's move drew sharp reactions from the ruling National Conference and the PDP. (ANI)

With this barring, the People's Conference led by Bilal Lone, all other constituents of moderate Hurriyat Conference have been banned by the government under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The two organisations -- Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) -- have been banned for a period of five years and the same could be contested after a Tribunal is constituted by the government.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote about the banning of these two organisations saying they were found inciting people to cause law and order situations, posing a threat to the unity and integrity of Bharat.

"Anyone found involved in activities against the nation's peace, order, and sovereignty is bound to face the crushing blow of the Modi govt," he said.

The AAC led by the Mirwaiz condemned the government's action and said "This move seems part of the continuation of the policy of intimidation and disempowerment that has been followed viz a viz J&K since August 2019.

The voice of truth may be suppressed through force but will not be silenced".

In a post on X, Mirwaiz said the AAC has unwaveringly stood by the people of Jammu and Kashmir advocating their aspirations and rights through completely non-violent and democratic methods and calling for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue and deliberation.

The Mirwaiz is the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference and head cleric of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Kashmir's grandest and most influential mosque, where he delivers sermons.

The Centre's move drew sharp reactions from the ruling National Conference and the PDP who condemned the action. Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed the banning of AAC and JKIM as “another blow to Kashmir's social and political landscape.”

"Suppressing dissent will only deepen tensions rather than resolve them. The J&K government must intervene to stop such actions. Democracy is about more than elections - it's about protecting citizens' fundamental rights.

"While silencing Kashmir's voices may serve BJP's political agenda, it undermines the very Constitution that safeguards these rights. The central government must reassess its approach and move away from heavy-handed tactics," she said on X.

National Conference general secretary and MLA Ali M Sagar said he was "disappointed" to know about the banning of AAC and JKIM.

"The Mirwaiz family has been torch bearers of peace, and communal harmony and helped J&K to keep up with its secular credentials. Such measures do not bring any good to the situation in J&K," he said in his post on X.

Sagar said the Centre must follow the path of reconciliation rather than alienation and added "the Mirwaiz has always been a keen facilitator for peace, he and others like him must be made stakeholders of peace rather than victims of an Iron fist policy".

In two notifications, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the AAC and JKIM are indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

The home ministry said the leaders and members of AAC and JKIM have been involved in mobilising funds for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting secessionist, separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said their members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional setup of the country and the outfits are involved in promoting and aiding the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities, sowing seeds of disaffection amongst people.

The AAC and JKIM are exhorting people to destabilise law and order, encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and promoting hatred against the established government, the ministry said.

The notification cited several cases and chargesheets filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the National Investigation Agency against the members of the AAC for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities.

The cases registered against AAC leaders like the Mirwaiz, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Nisar Ahmad Rather and Nisar Ahmad Bhat include shouting slogans against the integrity of India and delivering a speech stating that they would struggle till Jammu and Kashmir is not separated from the Union of India, and for also pelting stones.

Another case against the Mirwaiz was for supporting the 'Hartal' call given by Syed Ali Shah Geelani on August 3, 2011, and for instigating the general people and the youth of the valley for waging war against the sovereignty of India.

The AAC and JKIM will continue propagating false narratives and anti-national sentiments among the people of Jammu and Kashmir to cause disaffection against India disrupt public order and escalate secessionist movements, support militancy and incite violence in the country, the MHA said.

Reacting to the ban, JKIM leader Masroor Abbas Ansari asked the government to review its decision saying "coercion and restrictions do not solve problems but create further complications".

He said the religious sentiments of millions of people are associated with JKIM and this organisation has always been a pioneer in social services and its connection with the people is strong and invincible, "so this voice cannot be silenced".

Masroor said banning will neither make any difference nor solve the problems and advised the government to "adopt a positive approach" instead of suppressing the people and their demands so that an atmosphere of peace and order can be established in the region".