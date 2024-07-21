‘Centre, Manipur govt worked in tandem to subvert constitution’: Cong MP Akoijam

Congress MP from Inner Manipur Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for dictating terms on the Biren Singh government in the strife-torn state.



“The chief minister is saying that his hands are tied. There is a subversion of the autonomy of the state government by the Centre. The state government of Manipur is unable or too meek to stand up for the interests of the state,” Akoijam, who grabbed the headlines recently for his maiden Parliament speech on the Manipur crisis, spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times' Kumkum Chadha.



Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam had grabbed eyeballs with his maiden Parliament speech.(Hindustan Times)

‘Whatever Delhi says, the Manipur government follows’: Akoijam

Continuing his attack, the Manipur MP said,"The Centre is dictating terms. Our chief minister and his cabinet colleagues are not able to stand up. It is not black and white, but a more serious problem here. You are subverting a constitutional structure, i.e relationship between the Centre and state government. The Union government is dictating terms without dismissing the state government."







Akoijam demanded that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party come “clean” on the Manipur issue. The violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.



“Today it is Manipur, tomorrow it could be somewhere else. There is an erosion of the federal structure in this country. This subversion has served a particular political purpose. There is a willing scapegoat,” the Congress MP added.







Akoijam hit out at chief minister Biren Singh, saying,"The state government is supposed to defend the interests of the state. It means defending the political and executive autonomy which is a constitutionally sanctioned aspect. You are not able to defend your own government's prerogatives. How do you expect to defend the people."



Calling the Centre ‘dishonest’, the Congress MP said,"The Centre should have resolved the concerns of the people, but they didn't do it. It's high time for us to realise that there are serious problems in which the state and Union government have worked in tandem to subvert the constitutional structure."