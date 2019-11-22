Centre revises India map, shows Amaravati as Andhra capital

india

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 23:41 IST

The NDA government on Friday rectified the error in the revised map of India by incorporating the name of Amaravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The Survey of India released the new map of India mentioning Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy tweeted late on Friday evening, ”Taking note of the issue of Amaravati missing from the map, raised by Hon’ble MPs of AP in Parliament yesterday, I took up the matter with the concerned. The error has been rectified. Here is the revised map of India. @JayGalla @MithunReddyYSRC PC: Survey of India”.

Telugu Desam Party MP Galla Jayadev raised the issue in Lok Sabha on Thursday. He said people of the state were disappointed with the omission of Amaravati as the capital.

The Survey of India released the redrawn political map of India earlier this month, depicting the newly formed Union Territories of Kashmir and Ladakh. The map mentioned Hyderabad as the administrative capital of AP Andhra Pradesh.

However, Andhra Pradesh was separated from Telangana on June 2, 2014. Though Hyderabad was declared as the joint capital for 10 years (till June 2, 2024), bifurcated Andhra Pradesh started developing its own capital at Amaravati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new capital at Amaravati on October 23, 2015. Galla Jayadev mentioned this in Parliament and requested the Centre to undo the mistake.

The Centre took no time to concede to his request. The YS Jagan government is still indecisive on where to have the capital city.