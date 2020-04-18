Covid-19: Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:24 IST

The department of telecommunication (DoT) has asked state governments to use its service for tracking people under quarantine through mobile telephony to augment measures to check the spread of the Coronavirus.

Another DoT service, the COVID Savdhan, is sending targeted messages in specific areas such as Covid-19 hot spots or containment zones. This allows any leader to communicate with people living in the targeted area.

The tracking service, currently being used by a clutch of states, is available for free to state governments and state disaster management authorities, and allows them to receive real time alerts on violations of quarantine protocols.

Across states, those with a travel history or a history of being in contact with anyone testing positive for Covid-19 are required to be in quarantine. State governments have started keeping tabs on such people through phone calls or visits.

According to a person aware of the details, the service tracks the movement of people under quarantine and sends an alert if they steps out of the quarantine zone. Movements are tracked through the user’s interaction with the base transceiver station (BTS).

If the user moves beyond the perimeter of the tower’s footprint, an alert is automatically sent to state authorities. States are required to share phone numbers of those in quarantine with DoT. The tracking ends after 14 days as most states mandate two weeks as the quarantine time.

However, the service has two drawbacks – it doesn’t work if the phone of the person to be tracked is not active or switched off, and if the person leaves the phone behind when he moves and violates quarantine rules.

Officials said if a user’s phone is switched off for too long, an alert is sent out.

“As of April 16, we tracked the movement of 70,422 people in states, including Bihar, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh,” the person quoted above said.

“The service is authorised by the home secretary of the states and is allowed under the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act for public emergency.”

Alert messages in real time were sent for 2,700 cases in Bihar, 24,000 in Andhra Pradesh, 32,000 in Rajasthan and 500 in Delhi.

The Centre has been in touch with states regarding the tracking service through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and it will write to chief secretaries of states that haven’t adopted it.

An NDMA official, on condition of anonymity, said services similar to this have been used in disaster response in smaller pockets. “This service is an extended one with pan-India reach,” the official said.

Referring to the issue of whether data from the tracking service can be misused and whether it impinges on the privacy of those in quarantine, the official said the names are kept anonymous when data is shared in real time with state governments.

“It is a non-intrusive way of checking if a person is within the tower area, we don’t monitor the phone usage,” said the official.

The system of targeted messaging or COVID Savdhan, which helps deliver targeted messages in specific areas such as hot spots, is also being offered free of charge by telecom service providers.

“COVID Savdhan allows messaging in a targeted geographic area. We can send a message to targeted groups, narrowing it down to one mobile tower. It is of great use in hot spots and containment zones,” the functionary quoted above said.

“This is being done in Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Sikkim, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.”

The official said this service allows any leader to communicate with people living in the targeted area.

The targeted messaging service is available in all regional languages, and so far 2.6 crore messages have been sent through the platform.

In Uttarakhand, 49,000 messages were sent in Hindi, in Sikkim 9.8 lakh in English, in Goa 3.87 lakh in English, in Maharashtra 27 lakh messages in English and Marathi, in Haryana 10.6 lakh messages in English and Hindi, and in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands about 10,000 messages in English.

In Andhra Pradesh, 1.08 crore messages were sent in English and Telugu, 33,000 messages were sent in Tamil in Tamil Nadu, 9.4 lakh messages in Malayalam in Kerala, 1.8 lakh messages in English in Punjab, and 69,000 messages in English in Arunachal Pradesh.