Centre to follow expert advice on vaccinating children against Covid

India’s health ministry will wait for expert recommendations before inoculating children against Covid-19, according to people familiar with the development, even as the issue was discussed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

“The health ministry will follow recommendations of scientists examining the issue based on available evidence,” an official present in the meeting said on condition of anonymity. “The Prime Minister did not give any specific advice on the issue.”

Modi held a review meeting of all concerned government departments on Covid-19 on Saturday morning.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization is likely to meet next week to discuss key issues, including the matter of vaccinating children against Covid-19 and administering booster doses.

“The experts on the panel have been discussing these issues in past meetings, but the decision is ultimately taken based on the quality of evidence, including real-world data, and consensus among the members within the group,” a person aware of the developments said, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, has cleared for market release 237,530 doses of Zydus Healthcare’s vaccine called ZyCoV-D.

On August 20, the Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorization to Zydus’ vaccine. The vaccine has been tested, and approved for restricted use, in anyone aged 12 years and above, clearing the first shot for use in children and adding a sixth inoculation in India’s toolbox to fight the pandemic.

The vaccine works by instructing cells to produce the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which elicits an immune response, and is proven to have an efficacy of 66.6% in phase 3 clinical trial.

The central government has placed an order for 10 million doses of the vaccine, at ₹265 per dose. Additionally, ₹93 will be charged as the cost of the needle-free intradermal applicator that is required to administer the shot.

The first lot is likely to be provided by the company to the central government next month. The vaccine is to be given on day zero, 28 and 56, as per the schedule shared by the company.

NTAGI is working on the protocol and framework for the inclusion of this vaccine in the programme as the vaccination in children is likely going to be introduced in phases with those at high risk (children with co-morbidities) being given priority.

Government experts are working on a list of co-morbidities that is likely to include those on cancer treatment, transplant cases, those with compromised immunity, etc.

“While eventually everyone would need to be vaccinated against the disease, it makes sense for now to start vaccinating children in a phased manner, as it is a three-dose vaccine and the number of children to be vaccinated would be substantial,” said Dr Anupam Sibal, senior paediatrician and group medical director at Apollo Hospitals.