Ceremony to hand over baton to COSC chairman deferred

india

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:55 IST

Outgoing army chief General Bipin Rawat was scheduled to hand over the baton of the chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), to navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday but the event has been deferred to December 31, a senior officer said, asking not to be named. The ceremony was deferred as Rawat was caught up in another event, he said. His term as army chief ends on December 31.

The development comes at a time when the government has cleared the appointment of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who will be a four-star officer and head the new department of military affairs. The government is yet to announce who will be the country’s first CDS, but army chief General Rawat is believed to be the front-runner for the post. The announcement could happen on December 31, said another officer asking not to be named.

The CDS will also serve as the permanent chairman of the COSC. Until now, the chairmanship of the COSC was held in rotation by the senior-most service chief.