Chandigarh, Gujarat, Kerala ranked top states in MHRD’s performance index

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:57 IST

The Union territory of Chandigarh, and the states of Gujarat and Kerala have come out on top in a performance grading by the human resource development (HRD) ministry after it analysed data related to schools across India.

In the latest Performance Grading Index (PGI) released by the HRD ministry, the top three are closely followed by Maharashtra and Delhi, where the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made the work it has done in the education sector a key election plank and won the assembly polls by a landslide.

The survey indicated that a lot needs to be done for education in the northeast. In the national level assessment, Arunachal Pradesh finished in the bottom rung, only marginally behind neighbours like Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya. The PGI for the States and Union Territories (UTs) was first published in 2019 for 2017-18.

The latest exercise examined the same set of 70 parameters used for the PGI 2017-18. The states were marked on a scale of 1000 and Gujarat, Kerala and Chandigarh scored more that 850 points; the scores of Delhi and Maharashtra were 800 plus.

Thirteen states and UTs fell in the 751-800 bracket. Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Punjab, Puducherry, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh fell in this bracket.

In the next grade (700-751 points) fell states like Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh,Uttarakhand, the newly created UTs of Jammmu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Odisha and Daman and Diu.

Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshdweep, and Mizoram fell in the bracket of states scoring more than 650 to 700 points. Rajasthan, followed by Chandigarh and Karnataka, is the state which performed the best in terms of learning outcomes.

In another key domain -- access to education -- Kerala, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh were the best scorers. Goa, Chandigarh and Delhi were the best in terms of educational infrastructure. Delhi and Dadra and Nagar Haveli did well in the area of equity while Gujarat and Chandigarh outperformed others on governance processes.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the grading index would help states identify areas where they could improve.Unlike rankings, the PGI grades states and points out their areas of strength and those where they need to improve.

Last year too, Gujarat, Kerala, and Chandigarh topped the index with scores ranging from 801 to 850 points out of an aggregate of 1,000.