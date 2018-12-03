Charges serious, can’t give bail to Gadling, others: Maharashtra govt to SC

The Maharashtra government on Monday opposed the bail application of advocate Surendra Gadling and others who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, saying that the charges against them are very serious.

Gadling was arrested along with Shoma Sen, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson and Mahesh Raut by the Pune police on June 6 for their alleged links with CPI (Maoist) which the investigation agency believes contributed to the January 1 violence at Koregaon Bhima.

The Supreme Court directed the state government to submit the charge sheet filed against the arrested rights activists by December 8, and adjourned the matter to December 11.

The state government told the apex court that the charges against the accused are serious and bail cannot be granted due to technicalities.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it wanted to see the “charges” against the accused on an appeal of the state government against a Bombay High Court order refusing to extend the time limit of 90 days for filing the probe report.

Earlier, seeking bail, Gadling had told a sessions court in Pune that the prosecution wants to muzzle the voice of lawyers, who represent Indian association of people’s lawyers, which in the past have taken up cases of those accused of Maoist links.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 15:49 IST