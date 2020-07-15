e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: 112 blocks of 25 districts in red zone

Chhattisgarh: 112 blocks of 25 districts in red zone

Only Sukma, Gaurella-Pendra-Marwahi and Dhamtari districts do not feature in the state health department’s latest advisory.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:45 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh crossed over a thousand active Covid-19 positive cases, as the tally stands at 1,084.
On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh crossed over a thousand active Covid-19 positive cases, as the tally stands at 1,084.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Chhattisgarh health department on Tuesday issued a fresh list of red, orange, green zones, spanning 112 blocks in 25 districts, amid a spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in the state.

Only Sukma, Gaurella-Pendra-Marwahi and Dhamtari districts do not feature in the state health department’s latest advisory.

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh crossed over a thousand active Covid-19 positive cases, as the tally stands at 1,084.

“Rajnandgaon district is the worst affected in the state, as nine blocks have been declared red zones. The revised list shows that Chhattisgarh has 32 blocks in orange zones,” said a senior health official.

Chhattisgarh’s latest Covid-19 count is 4,379, including 105 fresh cases and the death toll has risen to 20.

The following is the district-wise break-up of fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the state: Bilaspur (18), Sukma (18), Narayanpur (18), Surguja (12), Raipur (9), Balrampur (8), Rajnandgaon (7), Kondagaon (3), Raigarh (2), Korba (2), and Kanker (2).

The health department has also decided to establish swab sample collection centres in urban and rural areas for early detection of Covid--19 positive cases.

State health department authorities have directed the Chief Medical and Health Officers of all the districts to establish these swab sample collection centres.

Meanwhile, a senior citizen, who had tested Covid-19 positive and was undergoing treatment at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur since July 11, died on Monday evening. He was suffering from pneumonia, acute renal ailments, and septic shock, the hospital authorities said.

So far, 3,275 Covid-19 patients have recovered from their viral infection in the state, the official said.

However, the viral outbreak has spread its footprint to all 28 districts of the state.

Raipur district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 841, followed by Rajnandgaon (385), Korba (344), Bilaspur (309), Janjgir-Champa (299), Balodabazar (296), Durg (230), Jashpur (192), Balrampur (162), Raigarh (150), Mungeli (132), Kabirdham (118), Narayanpur (116), and Surguja (107), the official added.

tags
top news
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
Ashok Lavasa to quit Election Commission, appointed ADB vice president
Ashok Lavasa to quit Election Commission, appointed ADB vice president
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
Reliance AGM: Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore for 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms, says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance AGM: Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore for 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms, says Mukesh Ambani
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
At IT panel’s first meet since Covid-19, MPs ask if they could attend Parliament online
At IT panel’s first meet since Covid-19, MPs ask if they could attend Parliament online
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In