Chhattisgarh: 112 blocks of 25 districts in red zone

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:45 IST

Chhattisgarh health department on Tuesday issued a fresh list of red, orange, green zones, spanning 112 blocks in 25 districts, amid a spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in the state.

Only Sukma, Gaurella-Pendra-Marwahi and Dhamtari districts do not feature in the state health department’s latest advisory.

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh crossed over a thousand active Covid-19 positive cases, as the tally stands at 1,084.

“Rajnandgaon district is the worst affected in the state, as nine blocks have been declared red zones. The revised list shows that Chhattisgarh has 32 blocks in orange zones,” said a senior health official.

Chhattisgarh’s latest Covid-19 count is 4,379, including 105 fresh cases and the death toll has risen to 20.

The following is the district-wise break-up of fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the state: Bilaspur (18), Sukma (18), Narayanpur (18), Surguja (12), Raipur (9), Balrampur (8), Rajnandgaon (7), Kondagaon (3), Raigarh (2), Korba (2), and Kanker (2).

The health department has also decided to establish swab sample collection centres in urban and rural areas for early detection of Covid--19 positive cases.

State health department authorities have directed the Chief Medical and Health Officers of all the districts to establish these swab sample collection centres.

Meanwhile, a senior citizen, who had tested Covid-19 positive and was undergoing treatment at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur since July 11, died on Monday evening. He was suffering from pneumonia, acute renal ailments, and septic shock, the hospital authorities said.

So far, 3,275 Covid-19 patients have recovered from their viral infection in the state, the official said.

However, the viral outbreak has spread its footprint to all 28 districts of the state.

Raipur district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 841, followed by Rajnandgaon (385), Korba (344), Bilaspur (309), Janjgir-Champa (299), Balodabazar (296), Durg (230), Jashpur (192), Balrampur (162), Raigarh (150), Mungeli (132), Kabirdham (118), Narayanpur (116), and Surguja (107), the official added.