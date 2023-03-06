Chhattisgarh budget: 2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth. Updates

Presenting the Chhattisgarh budget 2023, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday announced that the state government will provide ₹2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth in the 18-35 age group whose annual family income is below ₹2.5 lakh. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the final touches of the State Budget 2023-24, in Raipur on Monday, (PTI)

The Chhattisgarh government also announced the hike in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers from ₹6,500 to ₹10,000.

The budget session of the Chhattisgarh assembly started on March 1. This was the last state budget by the Baghel government before the assembly election scheduled for later this year.

"A provision of ₹85 crore was made for the development of a 700-bed integrated hospital building at Dr BR Ambedkar memorial hospital in Raipur." Baghel said while presenting the budget in the state assembly.

For the establishment of a mobile medical unit in remote areas of the state, a provision of ₹5 crore was made in the budget, the Chhattisgarh CM added.

“Our state is leading the path of the country. Public perception has changed. The budget that I am going to present on Monday will give the dreams of our state a new reality which will talk not in the sky but on the ground,” said Baghel in a video statement on Sunday.

Baghel added that people of the state are acquainted with the difficulties that came along the way in the last couple of days.

“…Be it the global COVID pandemic or the other challenges, people of the state are aware about the problems they have faced. But I feel proud in saying that we have overcome all the challenges and we are one of the best states in economic management,” he said.

