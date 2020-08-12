e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Four Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

Chhattisgarh: Four Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 12:00 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustantimes
         

Raipur: Security forces have gunned down alleged four members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI)-Maoist at Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in the Bastar region during a brief encounter on Wednesday morning.

The bodies of the Maoist rebels are yet to be identified and combing operation is still in progress, the police said.

Inspector-general of Police (IGP), Bastar range, Chhattisgarh Police, Sunderraj P, said the joint operation was launched by District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) troops in Nilagod jungle based on an intelligence input about the presence of the Maoist cadres, who owed their allegiance to Jagargunda Area Committee.

“At around, 9:30 am on Wednesday, there was an exchange of heavy fire between the troops and Maoists near Pulamphar jungle under the jurisdiction of Jagargunda police station in the Sukma district. The firing lasted for about 20 minutes. We have recovered male bodies of four Maoists, whose identity is yet to be ascertained,” Sunderraj said.

“A .303 rifle and a cache of country-made weapons, explosive and camping materials have been recovered from the encounter site,” he added.

top news
‘Friends who had gone away are back, will work together’: Ashok Gehlot
‘Friends who had gone away are back, will work together’: Ashok Gehlot
May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter
May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
‘Krishna was born in jail today, you want bail?’: CJI to convict
‘Krishna was born in jail today, you want bail?’: CJI to convict
Battling Covid-19: Countries with highest number of cases and deaths
Battling Covid-19: Countries with highest number of cases and deaths
Coronavirus: Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Coronavirus: Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
LIVE: Puducherry’s Covid-19 tally nearing 6,400; death toll at 96
LIVE: Puducherry’s Covid-19 tally nearing 6,400; death toll at 96
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru Violence

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In