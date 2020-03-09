e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Chhattisgarh govt panel recommends withdrawal of cases against 91 tribals in Maoist belt

Chhattisgarh govt panel recommends withdrawal of cases against 91 tribals in Maoist belt

In the last six months, the committee has recommended withdrawal of prosecution in 404 cases, said the government.

india Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:21 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Security personnel at one of the villages in Maoist-affected area of Chhattisgarh.
Security personnel at one of the villages in Maoist-affected area of Chhattisgarh.(Representative image/HT Photo)
         

The committee formed by the Chhattisgarh government to review the criminal cases lodged against tribals in Maoist-affected districts of the state has recommended further withdrawing of 91 such cases.

The Justice AK Patnaik committee is reviewing the cases lodged against tribals in eight districts of the state.

During a meeting held on March 7 and 8, the Justice (retired) AK Patnaik committee reviewed 234 cases registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) another acts against tribals, said a release from the state government.

“The committee reviewed cases registered in Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur and Rajnandgaon districts. Subsequently, the panel has recommended withdrawal of 91 cases from the prosecution. Out of these cases, the panel recommended to resolve 81 cases through the ‘Plea of Bargaining’ under Section 265 (A) of the CrPC,” the release said.

In the last six months, the committee has recommended withdrawal of prosecution in 404 cases, it further added.

In October 2019, the committee had recommended withdrawal of 313 cases registered under the Chhattisgarh Excise Act against tribals.

The committee was constituted on March 8, 2019, by the Chhattisgarh government to review the cases pending against the tribals in Maoist-affected districts of the state. According to the five-point terms of reference of the committee, all cases registered under the IPC, National Security Act (NSA), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA and other central laws along with the Chhattisgarh Excise Act will be up for review. The committee will decide which of these cases eligible under Section 321 of the CrPC can be withdrawn.

Total cases pending in eight districts (excluding cases of Excise Act) are 6,743 in which 16,475 tribals have been listed as accused.

tags
top news
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 41 cases
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 41 cases
Coronavirus fear spooks markets as nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor money wiped off
Coronavirus fear spooks markets as nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor money wiped off
Covid-19: What we know and what we don’t
Covid-19: What we know and what we don’t
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
trending topics
Yes Bank customersSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateYes Bank balance sheetReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news