Chhattisgarh govt panel recommends withdrawal of cases against 91 tribals in Maoist belt

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:21 IST

The committee formed by the Chhattisgarh government to review the criminal cases lodged against tribals in Maoist-affected districts of the state has recommended further withdrawing of 91 such cases.

The Justice AK Patnaik committee is reviewing the cases lodged against tribals in eight districts of the state.

During a meeting held on March 7 and 8, the Justice (retired) AK Patnaik committee reviewed 234 cases registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) another acts against tribals, said a release from the state government.

“The committee reviewed cases registered in Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur and Rajnandgaon districts. Subsequently, the panel has recommended withdrawal of 91 cases from the prosecution. Out of these cases, the panel recommended to resolve 81 cases through the ‘Plea of Bargaining’ under Section 265 (A) of the CrPC,” the release said.

In the last six months, the committee has recommended withdrawal of prosecution in 404 cases, it further added.

In October 2019, the committee had recommended withdrawal of 313 cases registered under the Chhattisgarh Excise Act against tribals.

The committee was constituted on March 8, 2019, by the Chhattisgarh government to review the cases pending against the tribals in Maoist-affected districts of the state. According to the five-point terms of reference of the committee, all cases registered under the IPC, National Security Act (NSA), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA and other central laws along with the Chhattisgarh Excise Act will be up for review. The committee will decide which of these cases eligible under Section 321 of the CrPC can be withdrawn.

Total cases pending in eight districts (excluding cases of Excise Act) are 6,743 in which 16,475 tribals have been listed as accused.