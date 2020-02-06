Chhattisgarh panchayat polls: Turnout increases, no reports of Maoist violence

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:42 IST

Chhattisgarh recorded 83.55 percent voter turnout in the three-tier panchayat polls which concluded on January 3, which was 5.7 percent more than the 2014-15 panchayat polls, state election commissioner said on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh police officers claimed that no Maoist violence was reported during the polling process.

The seven Maoist-affected districts of Bastar region witnessed 10.51 per cent increase in polling percentage in comparison to 2014-15. Bastar recorded a 69.97 percent turnout this year.

State election commissioner, Thakur Ram Singh said that in 27 districts a total of 175768 representatives were elected including panchs and sarpanchs.

“Total 70028 posts were elected unopposed including panch - 69408 , sarpanches - 524 and janpad members - 95,” said Thakur.

“In the Bastar region, a total of 353 poll centres were transferred to other protected areas in the districts”, Thakur said, adding that a total of 34 election observers were appointed .

Thakur further claimed that compared to the previous Panchayat polls the electoral process was peaceful.

“This is the first election where no Maoist violence took place in the Bastar region,which reflects the trust of tribals on police and government,” said director general of police ( DGP) DM Awasthi.

Awasthi further said that in 2015, 53 instances of Maoist violence were reported from the Bastar region which included the attacks on polling parties in Kanker and Sukma districts as well as attacks on security forces.