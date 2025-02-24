Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh village votes for 1st time since independence during panchayat polls

ByHT News Desk
Feb 24, 2025 06:03 AM IST

Residents of Chhattisgarh's Kerlapenda village raised their concerns in front of politicians for the first time during this election.

Marking a milestone in the history of Indian democracy, a Naxal-hit village in Chhattisgarh voted for the first time ever since independence on Sunday during the ongoing Panchayat polls in the state.

People of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Kerlapenda village were happy after casting their votes. (X/ANI)
People of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Kerlapenda village were happy after casting their votes. (X/ANI)

The people of Sukma district’s Kerlapenda village queued up amid tight security to cast their vote during the third phase of the state panchayat polls, reported news agency ANI.

Visuals from the village show men and women of the village queuing up peacefully, waiting for their turn to cast their votes while being surrounded by tight security. The people of the Naxal-hit village had never voted before.

"I have voted for the first time. We had never voted before," a voter was quoted as saying by ANI.

This was also the first time for the people of Kerlapenda village to raise their concerns in front of politicians and people from nearby villages also reached out to cast votes, said another resident.

"Voting is taking place after 75 years here. People from the nearby villages are also reaching out to cast their votes... I am happy that we will move towards development. This is the first time we got a chance to raise our demands in front of the leaders...," he told ANI.

'We want employment opportunities'

This was not the first milestone achieved during the Chhattisgarh panchayat polls this year. During the second phase of the elections on February 20, people of Bijapur district, that had a history of insurgency, also participated in the polls.

People reached the voting centre in Bhopalpatnam village by crossing over difficult terrains such as dense forests and rivers and covering a distance of as long as 70 kilometers to cast their votes, the ANI report said.

These were the people of villages that fall under Bijapur district’s national park, a safe haven for Naxals. People from around five villages braved the terror looming in their area and came together to cast their votes.

A voter was quoted by ANI as saying, "We want employment opportunities, road connectivity, electricity, pension, and other basic facilities from the government.”

The first phase of Chhattisgarh panchayat polls was held on February 17 and the second phase was on February 20. A provisional voter turnout of 77.54 per cent was recorded on Sunday for the third phase, however, the number might go up, news agency PTI reported citing an official.

(With ANI inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On