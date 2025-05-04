Chief of Air Staff meets PM Modi amid rising India-Pak tensions

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the devastating terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, said people familiar with the matter. The details of the meeting between Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and PM Modi are not yet known.

What the IAF Chief and PM Modi discussed during the meeting is know yet know.

This meeting comes a day after Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also met PM Modi on Saturday. He briefed the PM on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea during the meeting, according to PTI.

Earlier this week, PM Modi held a meeting with the chief of all three wings of the Indian military in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

The tensions between India and Pakistan have been rising after the brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The tourists were attacked in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow while they were enjoying the lush green serenity of the Kashmir valley. The attack was one of the deadliest on civilians in recent years and coincided with United States Vice President JD Vance's state visit to India.

India took several stern measures against Pakistan after the attack, including suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and asking all Pakistani nationals to leave India.

Ceasefire violation by Pak forces

Following the attack, the Pakistani armed forces have been violating ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir for ten days in a row. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday too, the Indian Army said that Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement for the 10th consecutive night.

Unprovoked small arms fire was reported across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The army said it responded to the violations “promptly and proportionately.”