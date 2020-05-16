e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / China’s Sany Group donates 1 million masks to India, other South Asian countries

China’s Sany Group donates 1 million masks to India, other South Asian countries

It has been reported that this is the largest donation of medical protective articles to any overseas country by the Chinese company.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 18:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
At present, 600000 masks have arrived at Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corpn Ltd, a government company in Maharashtra.
At present, 600000 masks have arrived at Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corpn Ltd, a government company in Maharashtra. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

In order to support and help India fight against the coronavirus pandemic, China-based Sany Group has donated about a million masks to India as well as other South Asian countries.

It has been reported that this is the largest donation of medical protective articles to any overseas country by the Chinese company.

After receiving the a letter from the Maharashtra state government, demanding more supply of the protective equipment, Wenbo Xiang, president of Sany Heavy Industry, deployed and prioritised the production and shipment of donated masks to India.

Along with the help of Indian Embassy and Consulate in China as well as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in India, the donated materials smoothly arrived in Mumbai by air shipment and cleared customs.

On May 14, Deepak, vice president of Sany Group and MD of Sany India, on behalf of the Chinese company, handed over 600000 masks to state health minister Rajesh Tope.

At present, 600000 masks have arrived at Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corpn Ltd, a government company in Maharashtra.

With the states reporting 3,970 new cases, India’s Covid-19 count raced past 85,000 on Saturday. The total number of coronavirus patients in India increased to 85,940.

India has become the 11th nation to overtake China’s coronavirus cases tally that stands at 84,031 according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Tracker.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In