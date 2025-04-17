Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
Chirag Paswan accuses opposition of misleading Muslims over Waqf Amendment Act

ANI |
Apr 17, 2025 11:44 AM IST

He expressed concerns over misinformation campaigns aimed at provoking Hindu-Muslim tensions, paralleling past controversies like the CAA protests.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday accused opposition leaders of deliberately attempting to "create unrest" across the country by promoting divisive narratives aimed at misleading the Muslim community over Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Chirag Paswan, a union minister and the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), charged opposition leaders on Wednesday with purposefully trying to "create unrest" around the nation by spreading false information meant to deceive the Muslim community regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act.(HT photo)
Chirag Paswan, a union minister and the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), charged opposition leaders on Wednesday with purposefully trying to "create unrest" around the nation by spreading false information meant to deceive the Muslim community regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act.(HT photo)

Speaking to reporters in Hajipur, Paswan expressed concern over what he described as a pattern of misinformation campaigns designed to provoke tensions.

Also read: Kerala CM slams BJP's Waqf Act as 'unconstitutional', alleges political manipulation

"What is happening today is deeply concerning. It seems that opposition leaders are attempting to create unrest across the country. They are trying to provoke conflict between Hindus and Muslims and spread a false narrative to mislead people, especially within the Muslim community," he said.

Drawing parallels with earlier controversies, Paswan recalled how the opposition had previously misrepresented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"During the CAA protests, too, they spread misinformation, where the law was portrayed wrongly as anti-Muslim," he noted, adding that a similar tactic was used when Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Once again, confusion is being spread, even though recent reforms, like the Triple Talaq law, were aimed at empowering poor and marginalised Muslims, especially women... I urge people to remain calm. Time will reveal the true intent behind these reforms...," he added.

Apart from this, when asked about the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, Paswan said, "Internal rifts in the grand alliance are visible... Our focus is on strengthening the NDA, and we are confident of a historic win in the upcoming elections..."

Also read: Karnataka governor reserves Muslim quota bill for President’s assent, says ‘no religion-based quota under Constitution'

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday dismissed remarks made by JDU leaders, affirming that the INDIA alliance remains strong and united ahead of the upcoming elections. Speaking to the media in Patna, Yadav said, "I don't listen to what JDU leaders say. We (the INDIA alliance) are very strong. A good and positive meeting has taken place. Whatever will be decided among us, why should we tell JDU about that? Let them speak whatever they want to..."

