Chopper crashes in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi days after similar accident

Uttarkashi district magistrate Ashish Chauhan said the crash took place in Tikochi area near Arakot of the district.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter sustained minor injuries.
The pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter sustained minor injuries.(ANI / Twitter)
         

A helicopter crashed near an area hit by a cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Friday, two days after three people were killed in a chopper accident, news agency ANI reported.

Uttarkashi district magistrate Ashish Chauhan said the crash took place in Tikochi area near Arakot of the district, according to ANI.

People on board including pilot and co-pilot have sustained minor injuries.

More details are awaited.

At least 15 people have been killed and property worth at least Rs 80-100 crore destroyed after heavy rains in Uttarkashi, the worst-hit district in the state, in the past few days.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 14:48 IST

