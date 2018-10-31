Church-sponsored watchdog calls for fair polls in Mizoram

Guidelines framed by the election commission’s model code of conduct define how elections are to be carried out across India. But in Mizoram, a church-sponsored poll watchdog has been trying to ensure free and fair polls.

Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF), an independent body formed in 2006 by Mizoram Presbyterian Church Synod, the largest Christian denomination in the northeastern state, comprises church elders and members of three prominent organizations of women, senior citizens and young people.

As per 2011 census, over 87% of Mizoram’s total population of 1.12 million are made up by Christians. The Mizoram Presbyterian Church (MPC) has nearly 600,000 followers and 1,097 churches across the state.

Last month, leaders of eight national and regional parties contesting the coming assembly polls in the state signed an eight-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MPF .

“We issue guidelines for all elections held in Mizoram...,” said Rev. B Sangthanga, senior vice-president MPF. Mizoram goes to polls on November 28.

