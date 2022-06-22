‘Citizens must side with truth’: Gehlot lashes out at BJP over police actions

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday slammed the central government over the recent police actions at the Congress party headquarters, and said “never in the history of Indian politics have people been beaten up by the police inside the party headquarters”.

“This kind of terror spread by police is seen for the first time. Citizens must side with the truth and the truth resides with the Congress. The party’s programme, policy and principle are aligned with the Constitution,” Gehlot said.

Referring to Partition, the veteran leader said Pakistan was formed based on religion, and that “there’s no guarantee if a nation is built based on religion, it will remain as one. We have seen that among our neighbours.”

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Gehlot said the right-wing political outfit is “agitating” people in the name of “one religion and one language”. “Will they (BJP) be able to keep the unity of this country after turning it into a ‘Hindu rashtra’?” he asked.

There are several reasons for a party not being able to form a ruling government, but the citizens of this country and the Congress connect through a uniform thought process, he said.

Talking about the central government’s new Agnipath scheme for the defence sector, he asked, “Keeping a scheme secret for a while and suddenly presenting it to the people, is it called good governance?”

Gehlot further said that the Centre’s motive is to frame the Congress in the alleged National Herald newspaper money laundering case.