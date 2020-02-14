Civilian killed, 3 others injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 15:57 IST

A civilian was killed and three others were injured in Pak shelling along the Line of Control in Shahpur sector of Poonch district Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Badar Din, aged around 55 years, son of Abdullah of Shahpur.

Poonch district police chief SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “Some people were on their way to a mosque in Shahpur to offer Namaz (Friday prayers) when a Pakistani shell exploded near them. A man was killed and three others were injured.”

The injured are being evacuated to a hospital.

The SSP informed that the Pak shell didn’t hit the mosque.