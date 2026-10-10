CJI Surya Kant forms panel to address mental, physical well-being of judicial officers

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has constituted a committee, headed by Supreme Court judge Justice KV Viswanathan, to address the mental and physical well-being of judicial officers across the country, coinciding with World Mental Health Day. CJI Surya Kant has set up a panel to improve judicial well-being, citing heavy workloads, prolonged working hours and complex decision-making. (PTI)

The Standing Committee on Judicial Well Being will have four other members, including medical experts, and will seek to support judicial officers dealing with heavy caseloads, prolonged working hours, complex decision-making, administrative pressures and emotionally challenging cases, according to a Supreme Court release.

The other members are Savita Malhotra, former dean and professor at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh; Rajat Mitra, psychologist and co-founder of the Swanchetan Society for Mental Health; advocate Mrinal Kanwar; and Aarti Singh, registrar at the Supreme Court’s Centre for Research and Planning.

“The initiative marks an important step towards recognising judicial well-being as an essential component of an effective, independent and sustainable justice delivery system,” the Supreme Court release said. The committee will provide a structured institutional mechanism to identify and address issues affecting the professional and personal well-being of judicial officers.

The Supreme Court’s Centre for Research and Planning had earlier undertaken research on occupational stress, workload, mental and physical exhaustion, staffing shortages, infrastructure limitations, administrative responsibilities, transfers, work-life balance and the availability of institutional support among judicial officers.

The findings laid the foundation for an institutional response to address these challenges, culminating in the formation of the committee, the release said.

“Its responsibilities will include identifying areas requiring institutional intervention, facilitating coordination on welfare measures, developing appropriate guidance and periodically reviewing initiatives undertaken to support judicial officers,” the release added.

The initiative aims to establish a sustained framework for judicial well-being, in line with growing international recognition of it as an institutional responsibility. The Nauru Declaration on Judicial Well-being, adopted in July 2024, emphasised the need for systemic, evidence-based measures to safeguard the physical and mental health of judges.

In March 2025, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed July 25 every year as the International Day for Judicial Well-being, acknowledging the vital relationship between judges’ well-being and the effective administration of justice.

“By creating a dedicated mechanism for studying, addressing and periodically reviewing judicial well-being, the Supreme Court seeks to promote a healthier and more supportive working environment for judicial officers,” the release said.