 Class 10 girl abducted, gang-raped in Gwalior: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Class 10 girl abducted, gang-raped in Gwalior: Police

Class 10 girl abducted, gang-raped in Gwalior: Police

ByShruti Tomar
Feb 01, 2024 07:31 PM IST

Police said the incident took place on Monday (January 29), adding the accused, after raping the minor, threw her from a bridge

Bhopal: A class 10 girl student was abducted, assaulted, and gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place on Monday (January 29), adding the accused, after raping the minor, threw her from a bridge. Police said that the accused have been identified but are absconding.

Investigating officer Yashwant Goyal said the girl had been admitted to a hospital in Gwalior in serious condition. She received a fracture in her ribs and legs and also deep wounds in her private parts.

A case in this regard was registered on Wednesday after the girl gained consciousness and filed a complaint with the police, said Niranjan Sharma, additional superintendent of police.

According to the complaint, the 16-year-old girl was abducted by two persons when she was on her way to coaching.

“They raped her and also thrashed her brutally. Later, they threw her from the bridge. The girl was found in an unconscious state by a person who informed her family and admitted her to the hospital,” said Goyal.

Goyal said that a special unit has been formed to arrest the accused persons, adding they have booked the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual offence (POCSO), and sections 376 (D) (gangrape), 366 (abduction) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

(with inputs from Mahesh Shivhare from Gwalior)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

