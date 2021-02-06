IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / CM Mamata’s nephew Abhishek challenges Suvendu Adhikari on latter’s home turf
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
india news

CM Mamata’s nephew Abhishek challenges Suvendu Adhikari on latter’s home turf

  • Adhikari, a former minister and an ex-TMC leader switched over to the BJP at a rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah in the same district in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:12 PM IST

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has challenged Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on the latter’s home turf in East Midnapore district and said that Adhikari would lose by 50,000 if he contests from any seat in the district in the coming assembly elections.

“Even if all the people present in this rally vote in favour of the TMC, the security deposit of Mir Jafar and company would be forfeited in the elections,” he said while attacking Adhikari at a public rally at Kathi in East Midnapore district.

Adhikari, a former minister and an ex-TMC leader switched over to the BJP at a rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah in the same district in December 2020.

“He has joined the BJP by touching the feet of a person under whose leadership the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalized. Wipe out the traitors who have sold the emotions of Midnapore to the bosses in Delhi,” Banerjee said, while sharpening his attack against Adhikari.

In May 2019, the bust of Vidyasagar, a 19th-century educationist and social reformer was vandalised in Kolkata during a Lok Sabha campaign rally led by Amit Shah. It had become a raging issue in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Vidyasagar was born in Midnapore district. The BJP had, however, refuted the charges.

“The TMC will get more than 250 seats and come to power for the third time. You vote for the TMC and I am taking the responsibility to make them (BJP) politically bankrupt within three months of winning the elections,” he said.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had announced a few days ago that she would contest the crucial assembly polls from Nandigram in East Midnapore. A day after that Adhikari had challenged the TMC chief that she would lose by 50,000 votes.

On Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Adhikari said: “Suvendu Adhikari will lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore. East Midnapore will give Bengal its next chief minister.”

East Midnapore district has often been said to be a stronghold of the Adhikari family. The district’s Kanthi and Tamluk Lok Sabha seats are represented by Suvendu’s father Sisir Adhikari and his elder brother Dibyendu Adhikari. Both have distanced themselves from the party. Suvendu and his brother Soumendu have already joined the BJP.

“Go and tell your father that I am standing within five kilometres from your house. Do whatever you can. Do you have the guts? I am challenging you on your home turf. I have come today and in the next two months I will be here multiple times,” he added, as the crowd, comprising a few thousand people, cheered and applauded.

The BJP leadership has been frequently attacking Abhishek Banerjee referring to him as Bhaipo (nephew).

“He (Adhikari) is suffering from nephew-terror. Everywhere he sees nephew and speaks about nephew during most of his speeches. And now they are targeting my wife,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Hafiz Saeed will have to undergo collective imprisonment of over 36 years in five terror financing cases at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.(REUTERS)
Hafiz Saeed will have to undergo collective imprisonment of over 36 years in five terror financing cases at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.(REUTERS)
india news

Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed for money laundering

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • NBWs have also been issued against Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and two others in Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (Reuters file photo)
Image for representation. (Reuters file photo)
india news

No favour: J-K people demand compensation, apology after 4G internet restoration

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:31 PM IST
  • "It is actually a moment to reflect how compensation can be sought from the cellular companies," said political analyst and author, Gowhar Geelani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday commented on the toolkit which was shared by Greta Thunberg on Twitter.(REUTERS)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday commented on the toolkit which was shared by Greta Thunberg on Twitter.(REUTERS)
india news

'Toolkit revealed a lot': Jaishankar on document shared by Greta Thunberg

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Celebrities who commented on farmers protest obviously didn't know very much, foreign minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
india news

CM Mamata’s nephew Abhishek challenges Suvendu Adhikari on latter’s home turf

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • Adhikari, a former minister and an ex-TMC leader switched over to the BJP at a rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah in the same district in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel at Ghazipur border during farmers protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel at Ghazipur border during farmers protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

3-hour-long 'chakka jam' ends peacefully. What's next?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The protesters started their 'Delhi Chalo' movement in November 2020. On Saturday, Rakesh Tikait said the government has 'time' till October to repeal the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral house Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.(HT File Photo)
Owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral house Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand 25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.(HT File Photo)
india news

Owner of actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it

PTI, Peshawar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The provincial government last month fixed the price of the four marla (101 square metre) house, declared as a national heritage, in Peshawar at 80.56 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"And now Congress thinks exactly the opposite," Javadekar wrote on Twitter, accusing Tharoor of hypocrisy.(PTI)
"And now Congress thinks exactly the opposite," Javadekar wrote on Twitter, accusing Tharoor of hypocrisy.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Javadekar, Tharoor spar on Twitter over farm laws

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prakash Javadekar and Shashi Tharoor on Saturday exchanged barbs on Twitter over farm reforms.
Prakash Javadekar and Shashi Tharoor on Saturday exchanged barbs on Twitter over farm reforms.
india news

Javadekar shares Tharoor's old tweet on farm laws; 'Misinformation,' says latter

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor said his old tweet didn't say or imply anything on the removal of MSP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. Green activists have been questioning the fast depleting canopy of Wayanad, also a favourite get-away. (Vivek Nair/HT PHOTO).
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. Green activists have been questioning the fast depleting canopy of Wayanad, also a favourite get-away. (Vivek Nair/HT PHOTO).
india news

Centre’s notification on eco-sensitive zone triggers protests in Wayanad

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • People living in fringe areas of the forest say many human settlements will come under the zone and the new announcement will cripple their lives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new business initiative of IRCTC will enable the last mile connectivity to the travellers already using the services of IRCTC for train and flight tickets booking.(Amal KS/HT file photo. Representative image)
The new business initiative of IRCTC will enable the last mile connectivity to the travellers already using the services of IRCTC for train and flight tickets booking.(Amal KS/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

IRCTC launches its online bus booking services

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The integration of this service over IRCTC Mobile-app is expected to be completed in the first week of March, which will enable the public to book bus tickets through Mobile too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File photo)
Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File photo)
india news

Some people are spreading confusion among farmers about MSP: Shekhawat

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of farmers and doubling their income.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Biotech is planning smaller Covaxin vials to also better manage delivery.(MINT_PRINT)
Bharat Biotech is planning smaller Covaxin vials to also better manage delivery.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

India registers record of 20 crore total Covid-19 tests till date

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:59 PM IST
The present active caseload now consists of just 1.37 per cent of India's total positive cases. The country has seen less than 100 fatalities (95) in the past 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security was beefed up at the Ghazipur, Tikri and other such border points and the Delhi Police detained several protesters in the Shahidi Park area in the national Capital.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
Security was beefed up at the Ghazipur, Tikri and other such border points and the Delhi Police detained several protesters in the Shahidi Park area in the national Capital.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
india news

'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Congress MP KC Venugopal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:45 PM IST
On one hand, the Centre was ready for talks with the farmers and on the other, it withdrew water and electricity connection at the protest sites, Venugopal said underlying the dichotomy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaishya wanted the jaggery producers to get the right price for their produce(PTI File Photo/Representational)
Vaishya wanted the jaggery producers to get the right price for their produce(PTI File Photo/Representational)
india news

Differently abled, but with an indomitable will

By Haider Naqvi, Kanpur
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:56 PM IST
  • Anant Vaishya of BR Ambedkar University, Kanpur has navigated all obstacles to develop an application ‘Gud Ka Saathi’ for sugarcane farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched a search to trace the accused.(PTI)
The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched a search to trace the accused.(PTI)
india news

Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over 20 in Thane

PTI, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP