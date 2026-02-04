CM Nitish Kumar calls Bihar budget 2026-27 ‘inclusive and growth-oriented’ | Top points

After the presentation of the Bihar state budget, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday called it ‘inclusive and growth oriented’, adding that it was based on development with justice. CM Nitish Kumar said that industries would witness promotion after the budget presentation and that it would fulfil the objectives of providing opportunities to every family, skill development for every youth, and empowerment of women. (ANI)

The CM took to social media platform X to express his views on the state budget worth ₹3.47 lakh crore, that was presented by Bijendra Prasad Yadav who noted that Bihar was making progress at a rapid pace and estimated growth rate for the current fiscal was an impressive 14.9 per cent.