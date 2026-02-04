CM Nitish Kumar calls Bihar budget 2026-27 ‘inclusive and growth-oriented’ | Top points
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar praised the ₹3.47 lakh crore budget's commitment to development with justice and projected a growth rate of 14.9%.
After the presentation of the Bihar state budget, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday called it ‘inclusive and growth oriented’, adding that it was based on development with justice.
The CM took to social media platform X to express his views on the state budget worth ₹3.47 lakh crore, that was presented by Bijendra Prasad Yadav who noted that Bihar was making progress at a rapid pace and estimated growth rate for the current fiscal was an impressive 14.9 per cent.
“The budget for the financial year 2026-27, presented on Tuesday, is committed to fulfilling the resolve of a developed Bihar. Based on the principle of development with justice, the budget takes care of all sectors and all sections of society, including farmers, entrepreneurs, youth, and women. It is a comprehensive, inclusive, and growth-oriented budget,” Kumar wrote on X.
Bihar budget 2026-27 top points:
- Bihar finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav presented the state budget on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.
- The budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 was pegged at ₹3.47 lakh crore, which shot up by more than ₹30,000 crore from the last year.
- According to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, the growth rate of Bihar for the financial year 2026-27 is estimated to be 14.9 per cent. The CM further added that the budget would help in achieving the programmes/schemes implemented under Saat Nishchay 3 (seven resolves) by the government.
“We have set a target of providing jobs and employment to one crore youth by 2030. Work has already begun to provide jobs and employment to youth through proper management of the state's financial resources,” the CM wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
- Under the Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme, provision has also been made to provide financial assistance of ₹2 lakh for employment to one woman from every household.
- The CM said that industries would witness promotion after the budget presentation and that it would fulfil the objectives of providing opportunities to every family, skill development for every youth, and empowerment of women.
- Nitish Kumar also said that the Bihar budget 2026-27 would play an important role in accelerating the pace of growth of the state's economy.
“With proper management of the state government's own fiscal resources, Bihar's development will further accelerate. The central government is also providing full support for Bihar's development. In the coming years, Bihar will come in the category of the most developed states of the country”, the CM wrote.
- Deputy chief minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary said that the state budget had fulfilled the hopes and aspirations of the people and presented a “clear roadmap for a developed Bihar”, news agency PTI reported citing his statement.
“The budget has been prepared keeping in mind the interests of 14 crore people of Bihar. It reflects the NDA government's unwavering and sincere commitment to social justice, economic progress, and inclusive development,” he said.
- State BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said that this budget would take the state's development forward and strengthen the basic infrastructure along with focusing on every section of society, including students, farmers, entrepreneurs, youth and women.
“This budget will not only realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', but will also lead Bihar towards prosperity under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. This budget will play an important role in promoting inclusive growth in Bihar's economy,” Saraogi said.
- Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Bhai Virendra slammed the Nitish Kumar government's budget, accusing the NDA of repackaging the old schemes inititated by the Mahagathbandhan.
“There is nothing new in the budget for the people of the state. The budget ignored key issues such as inflation, unemployment and social security. The state government repackaged old schemes started by the Mahagathbandhan dispensation,” Virendra alleged.
