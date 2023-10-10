CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to EAM Jaishankar over safety of Indians in Israel: ‘Around 7000 are from Kerala…’

Amidst the war between Palestine terror outfit Hamas and Israel, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking intervention to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Israel. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan(ANI)

"A good number of people around 7000 are from the state of Kerala. The continuing hostilities are putting these civilians to extreme hardship and their family members are in a state of extreme anxiety," Vijayan said in the October 9 dated letter to the Union Minister Jaishankar.

"I request your good self to intervene in every possible manner to ensure the safety of our citizens in Israel," the Kerala chief minister wrote.

A woman from Kerala working as a caregiver in Israel was injured in the conflict on Saturday.

READ | On Indians in Israel, minister says ‘PMO directly supervising situation’

On Monday, the CPI-M Kerala Secretariat in a statement had urged the central government to take steps to ensure the safety of the Keralites stuck in Israel.

"Such a situation is based on the widespread occupation of Israeli and Palestinian territories and the killing of Palestinian citizens. It is necessary to understand and solve such problems in a democratic manner. There should be an intervention to create the conditions for that," further stated the statement.

The CPI-M statement also stated that the UN Security Council resolution on a bilateral solution must be urgently implemented and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people must be protected. There should be efforts to ensure peace by ending the clashes that claim innocent lives, demanded the statement.

READ | Indian students stuck in Israel share their plight: ‘Very nervous and scared’

The Israel-Hamas war has meanwhile entered Day 4 with at least 900 Israelis reportedly been killed, and 700 deaths being recorded on the Palestine side. Israel has been at "war" with Hamas terrorists since October 7.

On Sunday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi had said the Prime Minister's Office was monitoring the ongoing situation in Israel adding "we are on the job" to bring back stranded Indian students.

"Indian government is striving to bring back stranded students of India from Israel. Prime Minister and his office are monitoring the situation and huge efforts are underway to get back our students who are stuck in that country," Lekhi told reporters.

"Even in the past, many students including people from Andhra Pradesh were stuck across. So whether it was Operation Ganga or Vande Bharat, we brought everyone back and I am sure the government of India and the Prime Minister's Office is directly in touch with those people and is working and monitoring the situation," added the union minister Lekhi.

Following the rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, the Indian Embassy in Israel on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters," read the advisory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he was "deeply shocked" by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," he wrote on X.