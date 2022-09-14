CM Stalin launches programme for govt school students

Aiming to address the issue of children in conflict with law, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a programme “students in responsible police initiatives (SIRPI)” that will be first rolled out by Greater Chennai Police.

Under SIRPI, officers will offer classes in physical fitness, sports and drills to inculcate discipline and social awareness among students from a young age.

In the first phase, more than 2,000 boys and 2,000 girls (belonging to Class 8) have been enrolled from 100 government schools for the programme where there will be two officers assigned for each school.

Two police officers have been appointed to each school and they will meet the students on every Wednesday in presence of two coordinators from the school.

“It is a voluntary programme which will help children understand the role of the police in enforcing law,” said a senior police officer.

This programme will help students from self-discipline to respecting their parents to civic sense like obeying traffic rules from a young age, Stalin said during the event. “The main aim of the program is to prevent children from engaging in criminal activities.” the chief minister said.

Stalin said a lack of attention and support from family members, low income and unemployment were among the reasons for children getting involved in criminal offences.

“Although we are developing on the one hand, we have to eradicate some social problems. Awareness will be created for students on eradication of drugs, action against alcoholism, giving them legal awareness, and helping them communicate with government, non-governmental organisations and the public.”

Students will be given a book related to the activities and nutritious meals during classes. “Senior police officers have told me that they will also be touring the students to eight designated spots,” Stalin said.

“When youngsters are moulded this way, we can create a better society. We know that when police and people are together, crimes will not just reduce but crimes can be prevented from happening.”