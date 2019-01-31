‘Congenital liar’: Smriti Irani’s salvo at Rahul Gandhi on Parrikar meeting

Union minister Smriti Irani continued her attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, calling him a “dynast” who is “congenital liar”.

Talking about the controversy over Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar,Smriti Irani said, “Deep concerns led him to a courtesy visit the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s residence. He concocted a conversation where he alleged that Manohar Parrikar distanced himself from Rafale.”

Smriti Irani said the political system is increasingly realising that it is dangerous to even maintain social contact with the Congress boss. “Unquestionably, he is a congenital liar,” she added.

Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday night responded to Parrikar’s letter that accused him of using his visit for “petty political gains”. Gandhi said he was disturbed to hear about Parrikar’s letter which was “leaked to the press before I have had a chance to read it”.

“I have not shared any details of my conversation with you when we met in Goa yesterday. In my two speeches since we met, I have referred to what is already in the public domain,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of concocting conversations in the past and called him India’s first “post truth politician.”

“He concocted a conversation between him and French President (Emmanuel) Macron which the France government promptly denied. Earlier, he concocted a conversation with Arun Jaitley claiming that the Minister had told him that he knew very little about Jammu & Kashmir,” Irani said.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 11:22 IST