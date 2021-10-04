Colleges in Kerala to reopen today: Check all guidelines here

Colleges in Kerala will reopen on Monday after a gap of more than a year, adhering to Covid-19 health protocols. While classes will begin for final year degree and post-graduate students who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccination from Monday, regular classes for all batches will begin from October 18. State higher education department joint secretary Sajukumar, in an order in September, said classes for the final semesters of degree and post-graduate courses will be started, strictly adhering to Covid-19 health protocols.

Post-graduate courses will be held with full attendance while it would be 50 per cent for final-year degree courses. The schedule of the classes can be decided by college councils.

Kerala on Sunday recorded 12,297 fresh Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,20,233 and the toll to 25,377 respectively. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 16,333, which brought the total recoveries to 45,57,199 and the number of active cases to 137,043, an official press release said.

Check the latest guidelines here:

1. All students must have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Those who got the first dose of the vaccine at least two weeks before can also come to the college. Students who are unable to take the vaccine due to any medical reasons like allergies must bring a medical certificate.

2. Importance should be given to practical classes for science subjects, an order from the state health department said, adding that the classes for other semesters will continue online.

3. The classrooms, libraries and laboratories should be sanitised well before the commencement of classes and the institutions can seek assistance from the local self-government bodies concerned, health workers or NGOs.

4. The state government asked the respective institutional heads to ensure that the students follow strict Covid-19 health protocol. "The institutions should ensure availability of adequate number of masks, sanitisers and hand wash facilities. Gatherings should be avoided," the order added.

5. The order also directed the institutions to approach the health department to arrange vaccination drives for students and staff.