e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiya granted bail by Mumbai court in drugs case

Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiya granted bail by Mumbai court in drugs case

The arrest of the comedian and her husband comes in the wake of questioning of several Bollywood actors by the central agency for drugs usage.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 15:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya being produced at Killa Court by Narcotics Control Bureau officers, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya being produced at Killa Court by Narcotics Control Bureau officers, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.(PTI)
         

A Mumbai court on Monday granted comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya granted bail in a drugs case. The couple was arrested on Saturday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri.

The couple was granted bail by the magistrates court on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Singh and Limbachiyaa were booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

The arrest of the comedian and her husband comes in the wake of questioning of several Bollywood actors by the central agency for drugs usage.

tags
top news
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband granted bail by court in drugs case
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband granted bail by court in drugs case
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days
Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In