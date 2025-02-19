Committed to implement caste survey report: Siddaramaiah

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the caste census report conducted in Karnataka was based on scientific methodology and would be implemented without fail. Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the caste census report conducted in Karnataka was based on scientific methodology.(ANI)

Addressing a pre-budget meeting at Vidhana Soudha with leaders and representatives of backward-class organizations, Siddaramaiah dismissed any doubts regarding its execution.

“Our government has accepted the caste census report, and we will certainly implement it. There should be no uncertainty about this,” he said in response to a unanimous demand from attendees urging the government to act on the findings of the long-delayed report.

During the meeting, there were also demands for an increase in reservation quotas similar to Tamil Nadu’s model, where quotas exceed 50%. However, Siddaramaiah cited the 1992 Indira Sawhney case, which placed a cap on reservations beyond 50%, and pointed out that the previous BJP-led government’s decision to introduce reservations under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category contradicted constitutional principles. “As per Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution, reservations must be granted only to socially and educationally backward sections,” he said.

The caste census report, Siddaramaiah emphasised, provided a comprehensive understanding of the social, economic, and educational conditions of all communities, making it a crucial tool for policy-making. “Even after all these years, why has equality not been achieved? Some are opposing the report due to misconceptions,” he said.

The CM underlined his government’s objective of uplifting marginalized communities, including the poor, backward classes, minorities, and women, and bringing them into the mainstream. “Inequality created by the caste system has denied opportunities to a large section of people. Our government aims to provide equal opportunities for all, irrespective of social status. Babasaheb Ambedkar had envisioned a society where equality prevails,” he said.

He also acknowledged the existence of disparities within backward communities. “It is not possible to eliminate these inequalities overnight,” he noted.

The Karnataka Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, commonly known as the ‘Karnataka caste census’ was commissioned by the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2015, with then Backward Classes Commission chairman H Kantharaju heading the committee.

The survey, conducted at a cost of approximately ₹169 crore, was completed by 2016 but subsequent governments kept it in cold storage.

In 2020, the BJP government appointed Jayaprakash Hegde as the commission chief. Hegde submitted the final report to the Siddaramaiah government on February 29, 2024.

On demands for granting special status to nomadic communities, Siddaramaiah stated that setting up a Nomadic Commission had encountered administrative hurdles, delaying its formation. However, he assured that the upcoming budget would give special focus to the needs of the nomadic population.

Regarding free education for nomadic groups, he said that the government has ensured access through the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which mandates free schooling in government institutions while also securing reserved seats in private schools. “Our budget will prioritise welfare programs for the most backward communities, and we will structure schemes based on financial feasibility,” Siddaramaiah added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that he preferred not to speak on the tussle between deputy CM DK Shivakumar and cooperative minister K N Rajanna over the “power-sharing agreement”.

“I will not speak about the controversy now. Rajanna and Shivakumar have expressed their views,” he said during an interaction with reporters on Tuesday.

When asked whether the power-sharing agreement was for real, he said, “How many times should I tell you that the high command takes the final decision? Whatever they (high command) decide will be applicable to all”.

With PTI inputs