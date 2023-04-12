Two bodies found in violence-hit C’garh village

Two days after a 23-year-old Hindu man was killed in a communal clash in Biranpur village, in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, police on Tuesday said they found the bodies of two Muslim men with head injuries in the vicinity. Twelve people have been arrested so far in connection with last week’s violence. (Representative photo)

The Muslim men who were found dead were identified as Raheem Mohammad (55) and his son Idul Mohammad (35). Police said their bodies were found in Korwaay village, five kilometres away from Biranpur.

“Prima facie, the two people appear to have died due to head injuries but we are waiting for a detailed post mortem report. We are confident that we will ascertain the cause of the death and whether it is connected to the violence soon. The situation is definitely delicate and we are reaching out to religious groups to ensure peace,” Bemetara superintendent of police Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

The Hindu man, Bhuvneshwar Sahu, was killed in clashes between members of the two communities on Saturday. The clashes, police said, erupted after a fight between school children. Three policemen were also injured in the violence.

A senior police officer, who has been camping in the village ever since the violence broke out, said the two Muslim men may have been beaten to death by members of the Hindu community during their protest against Sahu’s death.

“The members of the Hindu community from four to five villages around Biranpur had gathered to protest Sahu’s death. They tried to enter Biranpur but police chased them away. While returning, they must have come across the father and son and attacked them,” a senior police officer, who has been camping in the affected village, said.

“Both Raheem and his son Idul lived near the place where the school children got into a scuffle on April 8, leading to communal tension in the area,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh and a government job to a family member of Sahu. He also accused the opposition of trying to spread unrest in the state.

