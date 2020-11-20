Complete curfew to start in Ahmedabad from tonight. Here’s what you need to know

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 12:55 IST

Authorities in Ahmedabad will impose a complete curfew over the weekend from Friday night and a a night curfew from Monday in a bid to stem the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Gujarat largest city. Ahmedabad city has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus disease cases since the beginning of this month.

“Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation declared night curfew from 9pm to 6am every day from tomorrow in order to control the spread of COVID-19. The situation was reviewed late night and it has been decided that a complete curfew shall be imposed from tomorrow night 9pm till Monday morning at 6am in the city of Ahmedabad,” a government order said on Thursday.

The city is now witnessing more than 200 Covid-19 single-day infections from around 140 daily cases a few months ago. As many as 230 people from the city were found infected in 24 hours ending at 5pm on Thursday, the state health department said. The Gujarat government has also decided to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in the state, which were earlier proposed to reopen from November 23, in the wake of the current situation.

Here’s is what you need to know about the Ahmedabad curfew:

1. The 57-hour-long weekend curfew will start in Ahmedabad city from Friday at 9pm and end on Monday at 6am, officials have said.

2. During this “complete curfew”, only shops selling milk and medicines will be allowed to remain open.

3. From Monday, a night curfew will be imposed from 9pm to 6am till further orders, he said.

4. Additional 900 Covid-19 beds have been made available at four government-run hospitals in and around Ahmedabad. These are Kidney Hospital, Cancer Hospital and Sola Civil Hospital (all in Ahmedabad) and adjoining Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

5. A total of 2,637 beds for Covid-19 patients are available in the city - 2,237 in government-run hospitals and 400 in private designated hospitals.

